'Black Milton Matters' art display marks 5 years since fatal police shooting
Approaching the five-year mark of a tragedy that sparked outrage in the city and was the catalyst for change within the Saginaw Police Department, a college professor is using his artwork to spur conversation about the incident. Milton Hall was shot and killed by police in the city on July 1, 2012, when he brandished a knife as officers surrounded him.
