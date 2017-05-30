Al Eichelberger to transfer from DePaul

Scout.com's Evan Daniels is reporting that DePaul Blue Demons forward Al Eichelberger intends to transfer from the program. The Saginaw, Michigan native averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in his freshman season while playing 8.2 minutes per game.

