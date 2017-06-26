Advanced Performance End Milling of Tough Materials
Using enhanced edge strength that cuts heavier chip loads and produces superior part finishes, 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 End Mills, 3500 Series Fury End Mills, 3600 Series Force End Mills and 3833 Series AlumaMill G3 End Mills from Fullerton Tool are ideal for machining steels, stainless steels, super alloys, titanium and high temperature alloys. Booth 5671: Ideal for machining steels, stainless steels, super alloys and titanium, the stable and robust 3412 Series Fantom 2.0 end mill from Fullerton Tool has enhanced edge strength that cuts heavier chip loads and produces superior part finishes.
