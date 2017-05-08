Winning lottery ticket worth $105K sold in Saginaw set to expire next week
If you've bought a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket in Saginaw over the last year, you might want to look through your old tickets. A winning ticket worth $105,00 from the drawing held on May 16, 2016 will expire next week if not claimed by the winner.
