Taco Bell's $20,000 grant helps fund Boys & Girls Club's graduation party

Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation, the Carrollton Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region are able to host an event for 2017 graduating high school students. The graduation celebration is held at Sky Zone in Saginaw, located at 2572 Tittabawassee Road, and will be catered by Taco Bell.

