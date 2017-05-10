Saginaw Spirit Announce Details for 2...

Saginaw Spirit Announce Details for 2017 Prospect Camp

The Saginaw Spirit, members of the Ontario Hockey League, are pleased to announce the schedule for their 2017 Prospect Camp to be held at Saginaw Bay Ice Arena in Saginaw, Michigan from Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, May 14. The Spirit will welcome 33 prospects to the Great Lakes Bay Region for the first time for three on-ice sessions and tours of the newly renovated dressing room at The Dow Event Center, as well as the city of Saginaw. The two teams for the on-ice scrimmages will be made up of 19 forwards, 10 defenseman, and 4 goaltenders.

