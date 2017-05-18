Saginaw Physician Suspended for Overp...

Saginaw Physician Suspended for Overprescribing Controlled Substances

May 19, 2017 On May 18, 2017, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended Dr. Amaning Sarkodie's license to practice medicine pursuant to the Public Health Code, which provides for the immediate suspension of a health professional's license when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action. LARA filed an Administrative Complaint alleging that Dr. Sarkodie of Saginaw, MI overprescribed commonly abused and diverted controlled substances, such as carisoprodol, alprazolam, hydrocodone, and oxycodone for other than lawful medical purposes.

