Saginaw Celebrates Summer begins with 13th Art & Garden Festival
The 13th annual Art & Garden Festival takes place at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust Drive in Saginaw, on Wednesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free and open to the public event and is the first Saginaw Celebrates Summer event of the year. The festival will feature a variety of art and garden vendors, gardening demonstrations, a live art draw and a silent auction.
