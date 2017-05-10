Rita's in downtown Saginaw to remaine...

Rita's in downtown Saginaw to remained closed pending hearing decision

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

According to police officials, Rita's Southern Soul Cafe is considered unsafe and a threat to the community after a shooting occurred outside the business around 1:38 a.m. Saturday, May 6. After a birthday party concert, 60 shell cases were found in front of Rita's Cafe, 110 N. Washington Ave., and up and along the street. One casing was found as far as Morley Park, in Morley Plaza on the grass, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... 20 hr 13th Amendment 2
the music thread (Mar '12) May 7 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May 4 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May 1 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC