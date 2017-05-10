Rita's in downtown Saginaw to remained closed pending hearing decision
According to police officials, Rita's Southern Soul Cafe is considered unsafe and a threat to the community after a shooting occurred outside the business around 1:38 a.m. Saturday, May 6. After a birthday party concert, 60 shell cases were found in front of Rita's Cafe, 110 N. Washington Ave., and up and along the street. One casing was found as far as Morley Park, in Morley Plaza on the grass, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|20 hr
|13th Amendment
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 7
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May 4
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May 1
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC