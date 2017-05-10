Pancake breakfast set for May 13, supports local youth
A pancake breakfast fundraiser will take place to benefit the Saginaw NAACP Afro-Academic, Culture, Technological, and Scientific Olympic program. The event takes place Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, grits, juice and coffee will be served.
