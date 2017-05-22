Omoni Boutique opening at Uptown Bay ...

Omoni Boutique opening at Uptown Bay City June 3

Thursday May 18 Read more: MLive.com

Uptown Bay City is about to have a new tenant -- Omoni Boutique will celebrate its grand opening there Saturday, June 3. Owner Jessica Hill invites shoppers to enjoy champagne and peruse her shop's "carefully curated selection of high fashion pieces with the confident woman in mind." The event will also feature live music, raffles and more.

