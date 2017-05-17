No hairnets, 'excessive mold growth' ...

No hairnets, 'excessive mold growth' and more at Saginaw-area kitchens April 10-16

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: MLive.com

Saginaw County Department of Public Health officials routinely inspect area restaurants, coffee shops, hospital cafeterias, churches, hotels and other places where food is served to the public. The food service inspection reports, which can be found online here , detail any health code violations that are found as well as actions taken to correct them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May 14 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May 7 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May 4 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May 1 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC