Man charged with having switchblade-b...

Man charged with having switchblade-brass knuckles combo in traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

A Saginaw man is facing a five-year felony after police say they foiund him carrying a switchblade-brass knuckles combo. About 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a Michigan State Police trooper pulled over a white 2008 Ford pickup as it drove south on River Road in Portsmouth Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morel mushrooms 15 hr Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May 1 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC