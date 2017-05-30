Historic Masonic Temple to be awarded grants for much-needed roof repair

Nearly 114 years to the day that it burned to the ground, the Historic Masonic Temple is embarking on some much-needed revitalization. The Friends of the Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the building, 700 N. Madison Ave. The grant awards will be announced at the open house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.