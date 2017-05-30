Florence Knoll Celebrates 100th Birthday on May 24

A pioneer in modern furniture and textiles, designer and architect Florence Knoll Bassett celebrates her 100th birthday on May 24. Photograph courtesy of Knoll Archive A pioneer in modern furniture and textiles, designer and architect Florence Knoll Bassett celebrates her 100th birthday on May 24. Born Florence Schust in Saginaw, Michigan, she demonstrated an early interest in architecture and studied under Eliel Saarinen at the Cranbrook Academy of Art. Steeped in the modernist aesthetic, she continued her architecture studies under 20th-century heavyweights, including brief work with Walter Gropius and Marcel Breuer in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

