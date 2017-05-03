First of Saginaw County's 21 juvenile lifers close to second sentencing

The first of 21 men who murdered as teens in Saginaw County and were sentenced to life in prison without parole will soon see how close he is to freedom and a second chance. After nearly 35 years in prison, Henry Hill Jr. will be re-sentenced Thursday, May 5, and become eligible for parole either now or within five years for a homicide he committed in 1980 at the age of 16 .

