Families take advantage of free zoo admission, weather on Mother's Day in Saginaw
Both the Children's Zoo in Saginaw - and the weather - seemed to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14. The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square offered free admission to mothers and grandmothers who chose to spend their special day there. The first 700 children who arrived also received a free happy meal coupon from McDonald's.
