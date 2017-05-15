Families take advantage of free zoo a...

Families take advantage of free zoo admission, weather on Mother's Day in Saginaw

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: MLive.com

Both the Children's Zoo in Saginaw - and the weather - seemed to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14. The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square offered free admission to mothers and grandmothers who chose to spend their special day there. The first 700 children who arrived also received a free happy meal coupon from McDonald's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May 14 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May 7 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May 4 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May 1 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC