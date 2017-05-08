City shuts down Saginaw restaurant after alleged shooting
Its owner now has to defend her business license before city leaders all because of a problem she questions has anything to do with her. Several windows were blown out in downtown Saginaw early Saturday morning and there's sure evidence of gunfire.
