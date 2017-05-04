Bay County man gets up to 20 years in...

Bay County man gets up to 20 years in prison for selling cops heroin

Monday May 1

A Bay County man is going to spend up to two decades in prison for selling half a gram of heroin to a police operative. Andrea Dawkins, 34, on Monday, May 1, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran for sentencing on two convictions of delivering or manufacturing less than 50 grams of a narcotic or cocaine.

