Animal Control Officers In Saginaw Now Allowed To Carry Guns
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of letting animal care and control officers in the city to be armed while on duty. Officers state making it possible for them to carry weapons will now make them feel safer during certain situations ranging form dealing with a dog that bites or a civilian that may have a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr...
|May 14
|American
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 7
|Musikologist
|23
|Morel mushrooms
|May 4
|Tazz5411
|1
|Keith Harvey
|May 1
|HD_Hater
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC