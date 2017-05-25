Animal Control Officers In Saginaw No...

Animal Control Officers In Saginaw Now Allowed To Carry Guns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of letting animal care and control officers in the city to be armed while on duty. Officers state making it possible for them to carry weapons will now make them feel safer during certain situations ranging form dealing with a dog that bites or a civilian that may have a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported 8 times to Mexico, undocumented immigr... May 14 American 5
the music thread (Mar '12) May 7 Musikologist 23
Morel mushrooms May 4 Tazz5411 1
Keith Harvey May 1 HD_Hater 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr '17 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC