After 50 years of law enforcement, Frankenmuth's Tom Daugharty retires
Half a century after becoming a police officer, Patrol Officer Tom Daugharty says he wouldn't have changed a thing. "It's a great field and I know there are a lot of struggles now, but I would not change one thing and I totally loved my career," Daugharty said.
