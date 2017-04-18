Woman accused of showing deputy her breasts in government building

Police say a 45-year-old Saginaw woman, frustrated at having to reenter the metal detectors at the county's government building, flashed her breasts at the deputies and was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure. The incident played out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Saginaw County Governmental Center, 111 S. Michigan, in front of an MLive reporter.

