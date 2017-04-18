Two weeks of violence provokes strong police response
Police in Saginaw say they are working around the clock to bring down a few people they believe are responsible for a two-week spurt of violence in the city. In the the two weeks from March 26 to April 9, Saginaw County saw an increase in gun violence and recorded the same number of homicides as it did in January and February combined.
