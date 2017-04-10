Three men arrested in latest Saginaw-area armed robbery

Three men were arrested early Wednesday morning shortly after a gas station armed robbery and now police are looking into whether there's a connection to a recent string of store hold-ups. The armed robbery occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Next Door Store, a Marathon gas station at 2482 Tittabawasee Road, said Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel.

