Three districts sign 'partnership agreements' with state preventing school closures
The state of Michigan and three school districts - Kalamazoo, Muskegon Heights and Bridgeport/Spaulding - have signed partnership agreements at least temporarily preventing state-imposed closure of low-performing schools , according to the Michigan Department of Education. A total of four schools in those communities were at-risk of closure for placing in the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide for three consecutive years: Woodward School for Technology and Research and Washington Writers' Academy in Kalamazoo; Martin G. Atkins Elementary School in the Bridgeport/Spaulding Community School District, which is located outside of Saginaw; and Muskegon Heights Academy in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
