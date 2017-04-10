These photos show impact of Michigan's April wintry storm
The hardest-hit areas were Barry County, with 10,000; Saginaw County with 5,000; Bay and Calhoun counties with 3,000 each; and northeastern counties like Iosco, Alcona and Ogemaw. Among the several areas across the state flooded Thursday, a mobile home park in Bay County's Bangor Township were evacuated as waves from the Saginaw Bay threatened the park's shoreline.
