Saginaw's Go Green Celebration can help with spring cleaning
The City of Saginaw will celebrate Earth Day by holding its 8th annual Go Green Celebration on Tuesday, April 25th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1315 S. Washington Ave. in the City Hall Council Chambers. This year's theme is Recycle for A Better Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC