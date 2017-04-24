Saginaw superhero film about God showing Sunday at the Temple Theatre
A Saginaw director is inviting residents out to see his new film shot almost entirely in Saginaw and starring Saginaw actors. Greater is a faith-based superhero story written and directed by Jesse Karls, youth pastor at Ames United Methodist Church, 801 State in Saginaw.
