Saginaw police investigating shooting on city's East Side
Police in Saginaw investigating a shooting that occurred about 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, on the city's East Side. Officers from Saginaw and the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gage near Emily and East Genesee and closed the intersection to traffic while investigating the incident.
