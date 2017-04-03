Saginaw police chief to City Council: 'We are cut to the bone'

If any more cuts were made to the Saginaw Police Department's budget, "We'd be cutting bodies," Chief Bob Ruth told Saginaw City Council during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, April 3. Ruth was giving an update about the state of his department and its impact on crime in the city of Saginaw. "Certain individuals just don't call the police anymore for certain things because they know we won't come," Ruth said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.