Saginaw director of public health fired after special commissioners meeting
The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners fired the county health officer Wednesday, April, 19, claiming he failed to perform his job. A recommendation was made on March 13 during a Saginaw County Department Board of Health meeting to place John D. McKellar, health officer for the Saginaw Department of Public Health, on administrative leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC