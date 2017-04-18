Saginaw-area's Means Industries named a GM Innovation Award winner
Means Industries, with headquarters located at 3715 E. Washington Road in Buena Vista Township, was honored during General Motors' 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony March 31 in Orlando, Florida, according to a news release. GM's Innovation Award recognizes "the top suppliers among thousands of global contenders that introduced innovations that benefit customers," the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC