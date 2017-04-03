Rescue crews find nothing after repor...

Rescue crews find nothing after report of overturned boat in Saginaw River

16 hrs ago

First responders spent about an hour searching for a boater a passerby reported clinging to an overturned boat about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 to the bridge at Holland near S. Washington. Saginaw police and firefighters were not able to confirm or locate a boat or boater in the Saginaw River during their search and rescue efforts, according to officials.

