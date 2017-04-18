One of nation's last Hot N' Now joints now called Burger 81
Months after a grease fire closed one of the country's last remaining Hot N' Now franchises, its owner is opening a new restaurant - Burger 81 - in the drive-through space with an all new menu. The concept was four years in the making, and franchise Owner Kirk Mosher and his partner, then-District Manager John Renz, were just weeks away from launching their new restaurant chain at 3900 Wilder Road when a grease fire erupted on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC