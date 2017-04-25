On World Penguin Day, an update on a love connection at Lehigh Valley Zoo
The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be welcoming a new female African black-footed penguin named Don which came from the Children's Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw, Michigan. The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be welcoming a new female African black-footed penguin named Don which came from the Children's Zoo at Celebration Square in Saginaw, Michigan.
