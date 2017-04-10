Michigan man sentenced for killing 30...

Michigan man sentenced for killing 30-year-old stepdaughter

Ralph Cottenham stands as Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson sentences him to 60-90 years in prison on Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Saginaw, Mich. Cottenham was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the death of Amber Morris.

