Man to stand trial in strangulation of 10-month-old girl

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A man will stand trial in connection with the strangling of his fiancee's 10-month-old daughter in a Saginaw-area motel. Saginaw County Circuit Court records show Michael Lask on Wednesday withdrew his plea to second-degree murder due to being mentally ill.

