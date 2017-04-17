Man stabbed at Saginaw liquor store
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Howard Market on 1101 Howard Street in the city, said Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC