Liberal Christians Join Anti-Trump Re...

Liberal Christians Join Anti-Trump Resistance

19 hrs ago

A so-called "Little White Book" was handed out in a number of American Catholic churches on April 16, supposedly to offer reflections based on the Resurrection narrative of the Gospel of Mark. Instead, the book included a number of Marxist sermonettes, such as that the "seven social sins" include "polluting the environment; contributing to widening the divide between rich and poor; excessive wealth; and creating poverty."

