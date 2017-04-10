Kid Rock debuts a new song on his Chi...

Kid Rock debuts a new song on his Chillin' the Most Cruise 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

Kid Rock performs at his sold-out show Friday, April 5, 2015 at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw. Fans aboard Kid Rock's Chillin' the Most Cruise 2017 were treated to warm weather, sunshine and new music from Kid Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar '17 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC