Here's where speed limits are rising in Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police have identified 900 miles of state roads and 600 miles of freeways for speed limit increases and some are expected to have the new limits posted starting next week. Maximum allowable speeds are increasing to 65 mph on state roads in those areas and to 75 mph on selected interstate sections.

