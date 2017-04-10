Get into Children's Zoo opening day free with recyclable drink container
The Children's Zoo at Celebration Square is having an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, which happens to be the zoo's opening day. The zoo is putting on the Go Wild! Celebrate Earth Day event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The zoo is letting the first 400 people with a recyclable drink container in for free.
