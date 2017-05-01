Flood warning,watch issued for the Gr...

Flood warning,watch issued for the Greater Tri- Cities

Sunday Apr 30

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning and watch for the Greater Tri-Cities from Sunday, April 30, until further notice. According to the National Weather Service website on April,30 the flood watch is in effect for Saginaw and Bay City.

