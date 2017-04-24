Donations collected at Saginaw YMCA t...

Donations collected at Saginaw YMCA to fill a bus for veterans

The goal is to fill the Camp Timbers bus with donations to support the 1 percent of the population who have served in the military. Donations can be made at 1915 Fordney St. The collect is organized by a group of people who have become aware of economic hardships suffered by many members of the military in the Saginaw, according to a news release.

