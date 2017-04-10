10th annual Record Store Day: Here's how you can celebrate
Saturday, April 22, marks the 10th anniversary of the international event, geared around supporting independent record shops and giving back to vinyl connoisseurs with heaps of exclusive releases. Among those participating with special events in the region are Bay City's Electric Kitsch, 917 Washington Ave.; Saginaw's Records & Tapes Galore, 1303 Court St.; and Midland's Radio Wasteland Records, 718 George St. "We got a whole load of vinyl in this week, thousands of dollars' worth," said Bill Wegner, owner of Records & Tapes in Saginaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC