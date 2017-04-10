10th annual Record Store Day: Here's ...

10th annual Record Store Day: Here's how you can celebrate

Friday Apr 21

Saturday, April 22, marks the 10th anniversary of the international event, geared around supporting independent record shops and giving back to vinyl connoisseurs with heaps of exclusive releases. Among those participating with special events in the region are Bay City's Electric Kitsch, 917 Washington Ave.; Saginaw's Records & Tapes Galore, 1303 Court St.; and Midland's Radio Wasteland Records, 718 George St. "We got a whole load of vinyl in this week, thousands of dollars' worth," said Bill Wegner, owner of Records & Tapes in Saginaw.

Saginaw, MI

