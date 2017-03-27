"Yes" vote needed to save Saginaw Sch...

"Yes" vote needed to save Saginaw Schools funding

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WJRT

If voters don't approve a renewal for a tax on Saginaw-area businesses in May, the cash strapped district could have to make up the difference. But now, they're included in the millage renewal that together with a tax on businesses in Kochville Township, Saginaw Township and Zilwaukee could help continue to generate a little over a million dollars a year for the Saginaw School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Mar 28 Mikeymike116 615
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar 4 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC