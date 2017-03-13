Woman gets jail, probation for embezz...

Woman gets jail, probation for embezzling thousands from roofing company

A 48-year-old Saginaw woman has received jail time for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a Bay City roofing company. Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill on Monday, March 13, sentenced Tonia R. Stevenson to 180 days in jail, although she is not to start serving until April 12. Once she's released, Stevenson is to serve five years of probation.

