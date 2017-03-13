Wenonah Park pavilion comes to life in latest renderings

Days before the Bay City Commission votes on a Wenonah Park master plan that includes the construction of a multi-use pavilion, new renderings of the divisive project show what it would look like in the downtown park. In addition to the proposed 5,000-square-foot pavilion and its complementary auxiliary building, the renderings, designed by Saginaw-based William A. Kibbe & Associates, show an updated entrance to the park and upgrades to the band shell.

