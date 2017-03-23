The request of a homeless man: a oeI ...

The request of a homeless man: a oeI want proof that Ia m herea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Every day at the Ledger-Enquirer, we get a lot of the first kind. But the trick to getting the second kind is to keep watching and listening after you think you've found what you're looking for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Mar 4 Unfound 36
Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan '17 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec '16 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC