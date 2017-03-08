Take survey to help Saginaw police help victims
People in Saginaw have a few more days to give the Saginaw Police Department and community partners feedback about how they can better help victims of crime. A survey is being conducted in partnership with Saginaw Valley State University and will help identify victim service needs and opportunities that will "further enhance victim response and support of victims in our community," according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Mar 4
|Unfound
|36
|Zilwaukee Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Feb 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC