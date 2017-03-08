Take survey to help Saginaw police he...

Take survey to help Saginaw police help victims

Yesterday

People in Saginaw have a few more days to give the Saginaw Police Department and community partners feedback about how they can better help victims of crime. A survey is being conducted in partnership with Saginaw Valley State University and will help identify victim service needs and opportunities that will "further enhance victim response and support of victims in our community," according to Lt.

